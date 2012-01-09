Jan 9 Canadian natural gas company
Progress Energy Resources said it was targeting to exit
the year with about 20 percent higher daily output, as its
investment in unconventional shale rock formations in northeast
British Columbia spurs production.
The Calgary-based company exited 2011 at 50,000 barrels of
oil equivalent per day (boe/d), 11 percent higher than the rate
in 2010. It aims to exit 2012 at about 60,000 boe/d.
Progress, which counts Malaysia's Petronas as a
joint venture partner, said current production from its acreage
in North Montney shales in British Columbia has doubled to about
130 million cubic feet per day.
The company had said in October it planned to ramp up
production rate by at least 16 percent in 2012.