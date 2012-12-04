Dec 4 Progress Energy Resources Corp,
whose $5.2 billion takeover by Malaysia's Petronas is
being reviewed by the Canadian government, said its LNG export
facility on the country's Pacific coast is moving into the
design phase.
The venture, Pacific Northwest LNG, in which Petronas is a
partner, has the capacity to export about 3.8 million tonnes of
natural gas a year per plant, Progress said.
Export capacity will increase by 60 percent to 6 million
tonnes per plant a year if the Petronas deal is approved,
Progress said.
Petronas in November submitted a modified offer after the
federal government blocked an earlier bid.
Progress will submit a project description to Canadian
regulators early next near as part of the design phase.
The LNG export facility at Lelu Island in British Columbia,
if approved, would require an investment of between C$9 billion
and C$11 billion, and a final decision on the investment will be
made in early 2014, Progress said.
The project will include two trains, or liquefaction plants,
with the first LNG exports expected in 2018.
Canada is looking to tap Asian markets for its energy
exports as oil output expands in its biggest market, the United
States. Companies such as Apache Corp, Royal Dutch Shell
Plc, BG Group Plc are planning LNG projects,
which would help ship gas from the rich shale fields of
northeastern British Columbia to Asian buyers.
Shares of Progress fell 14 Canadian cents to C$20.24 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday.