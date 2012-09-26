Sept 26 Database management software maker Progress Software Corp reported a third-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates, helped by cost cuts.

The company's net income from continuing operations fell to $5.8 million, or 12 cents per share, from $9.1 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 31 cents per share.

Revenue fell 14 percent to $107.2 million.

Analysts expected earnings of 24 cents per share on revenue of $112.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company rose 3 percent in after hours trading on Wednesday. They closed at $19.16 on the Nasdaq.