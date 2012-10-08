BRIEF-Volt Energy acquires Lac Saint Simon lithium property
* For purchase of 100% of Lac Saint Simon lithium property, Volt will issue 2.5 million common shares to PUF Ventures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 8 Database management software maker Progress Software Corp said Chief Executive Jay Bhatt will step down and that it could not reaffirm its fourth-quarter sales forecast.
Progress Software said it may see some slippage in revenue growth in the fiscal fourth quarter in light of the CEO transition.
It had said growth in fourth quarter revenue would be between 1 percent and minus 2 percent.
Bhatt will continue in his role until Dec. 7, the company said in a statement.
* For purchase of 100% of Lac Saint Simon lithium property, Volt will issue 2.5 million common shares to PUF Ventures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Biorem Inc- company's 2017 order bookings to date total $12.5 million compared to $7.6 million of orders booked in first half of 2016