* Q1 adj EPS $0.28 vs year ago $0.42
* Q1 rev down 7 pct to $124.4 mln
* CFO Charles Wagner to leave company
March 28 Business software maker Progress
Software Corp posted a lower first-quarter adjusted
profit, hurt by lower software license revenues.
The company posted net income of $7.5 million, or 12 cents a
share, compared with $20.5 million, or 29 cents a share, a year
ago.
Revenue fell 7 percent to $124.4 million. Software license
revenue for the quarter fell 19 percent.
Excluding items, Progress Software earned 28 cents a share,
compared with 42 cents a share, a year ago.
Separately, the company said its Chief Financial Officer
Charles Wagner will leave the company effective immediately.
Chief Executive Jay Bhatt will assume Wagner's duties in the
interim.
"Wagner's departure is not based on any disagreement on any
matter relating to the company's accounting practices or
financial statements," Progress said in a statement.
The company said it will not provide outlook due to ongoing
evaluation and forthcoming announcement of the company's revised
business plan.
Shares of the company closed at $24.40 on Tuesday on the
Nasdaq.