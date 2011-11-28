BRIEF-Columbus Gold mourns the death of Donald Gustafson
* Columbus Gold Corp says long-time director, Donald L. Gustafson died on May 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Appoints Jay Bhatt as CEO effective Dec. 5
* Bhatt joins from Autodesk
Nov 28 Business software maker Progress Software Corp appointed Jay Bhatt as its chief executive officer effective Dec. 5.
Previously, Bhatt was responsible for Autodesk Inc's global architecture, engineering, and construction division.
Bhatt succeeds Richard Reidy who said he would step down on Aug. 1.
Shares of the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company closed at $18.45 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Hezron Selvi)
* Pretium Resources Inc says court ruled in favor of company and certain of its officers and directors on all claims and ordered case closed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: