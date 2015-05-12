* Bid worth "three-digit million-euro" amount -EnBW

* Prokon to decide on EnBW bid in early July -EnBW

* Confirms Reuters story of May 11 (Adds detail on bidding procedure and background)

BERLIN, May 12 EnBW has been named preferred bidder for insolvent wind farm operator Prokon, Germany's third-biggest power utility said on Tuesday.

EnBW has made a binding offer to acquire all assets of Prokon for a "mid-level three-digit million-euro" amount, the company said.

The all-cash offer would value Prokon, which filed for insolvency in January last year, at more than 500 million euros ($561.6 million), one person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

A creditor panel at Prokon will probably take a final decision on EnBW's bid in early July, the utility said.

Prokon filed for insolvency last year after consumer groups accused it of attracting investors with the prospects of making annual returns on their investments of at least 6 percent without giving sufficient warning of the risks.

If successful, the acquisition would help EnBW diversify away from loss-making coal and gas-fired plants, which have come under pressure from Germany's push to increase electricity generation from renewable sources. ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Susan Thomas and David Holmes)