Fitch Rates NN Group's EUR900m Senior Notes 'A-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned NN Group N.V.'s (NN) EUR900 million senior unsecured notes an 'A-' rating. The notes are rated one notch below NN's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A'. This reflects Fitch's assignment of below-average recovery prospects for debt issued out of holding companies. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes have been issued in two tranches under NN's EUR5 billion debt issuance programme. The first EUR300