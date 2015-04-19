MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's DSI slumps on more write-offs, oil below $50 sours sentiment
* Arabtec at 14-mnth on potential 722 mn dirhams further write-off
April 19 * Norway's $880 billion sovereign wealth fund signed an agreement to acquire a 45 percent interest in a 60 million square feet industrial portfolio with additional development potential in a joint venture with Prologis.
* Norges Bank Investment Management will acquire its 45 percent interest for 2.3 billion dollars, valuing the portfolio at 5.9 billion dollars.
* The portfolio is encumbered with 0.7 billion dollars of existing debt. The vendor is KTR Capital Partners.
* The portfolio consists of 322 operating properties located across 17 US states. The acquisition includes an additional 10 properties with 3.6 million square feet currently under construction and land with a build-out potential of 6.8 million square feet.
* Prologis will acquire a 55 percent interest in the portfolio and will perform the asset management on behalf of the partnership.
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.