Oct 23 Prologis Inc :
* Raises FY 2012 core FFO per share to $1.72-$1.74 from
$1.64-$1.70
* Sees 2012 same-store noi guidance of 1 percent to 2 percent
as well as high
end year-end occupancy range of 93 percent to 93.5 percent
* Says expect rent change on rollover to turn positive within
the next quarter
* Says maintains annual contributions and dispositions in range
of $3.5 to $7
billion
* Says excluding the dispositions and contributions activity
completed through
the third quarter, co sees $2.2 billion to $5.7 billion for
Q4