Twitter CEO Dorsey snaps up shares worth about $9.5 mln
April 28 Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey snapped up more than half a million of the company's shares for about $9.5 million, a regulatory filing on Friday showed.
Dec 10 Prologue :
* Files on December 9 a public exchange offer for shares of O2i
* Offer proposes to shareholders to tender their shares on the basis of 3 new Prologue shares for 2 O2i shares
* Offer also proposes 3 new Prologue shares for 2 O2i convertible bonds
* Offer also proposes cash payment of 0.05 euros for 1 O2i warrant
* Schedule of the offer will be determined by the French market authority
Match Group Inc CEO Gregory Blatt's 2016 total compensation was $4 million