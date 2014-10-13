UPDATE 2-UK's Sports Direct deal to enter U.S. market irks analysts
* Analysts say deal unwelcome distraction from core market (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
Oct 13 Prologue SA :
* Says it will emerge one year early from its continuation plan
* Says it will pay last two maturities of plan totalling 2.2 million euros in November
* Says it has received subscriptions for its issue of 2021 warrants (BSAA) of over 4.6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Analysts say deal unwelcome distraction from core market (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
WASHINGTON, April 20 U.S. President Donald Trump will order the Treasury on Friday to find and reduce tax burdens and review post-financial crisis reforms that banks and insurance companies have said hinder their ability to do business.