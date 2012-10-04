Oct 4 Interactive whiteboard maker Promethean
World Plc said it expects full-year results to be below
market expectations after facing a slump in its key education
markets.
"In the short term, the key education markets are
constrained by customer funding issues, especially in the US and
Europe," the company said.
Promethean, which supplies audio-visual equipment and
educational software to schools and universities, said its
third-quarter revenue dropped 41 percent to 40 million pounds
($64.3 million).
Year-to-date revenue fell to 123.2 million pounds on lower
volumes in its interactive display systems.
The company also said it experienced budgetary pressures.
Public schools in the United States have seen a cut in
budgets as the country looks to chip away at national debt and
reduce spending.
Promethean shares closed at 23.75 pence on the London Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.