TAIPEI Feb 24 Taiwanese memory chip maker ProMOS Tech will sell its 12-inch wafer fab to contract chipmaker Global Foundries, industry paper Digitimes said on Friday, at an estimated price of T$20-30 billion ($676 million - $1 billion).

Without citing sources, the newspaper said the price Global Foundries, owned by an Abu Dhabi state fund, will pay is much lower than the cost of building a new 12-inch fab. Global Foundries will also take on some of Promos' debt, the report said.

Promos, which will be delisted on March 26, faces a $1.9 billion debt burden and has been unable to produce its earnings. Its shares have been suspended from trade since Sept. 6 last year.

It has been given low interest loans by its creditor banks at government prodding while it looks for a solution to its woes.

Its problems have become a symbol of the state of Taiwan's dynamic random access memory (DRAM) industry, which is struggling to keep afloat amid falling prices and stiff competition and higher costs of investing in new technology.

Sources had told Reuters earlier this month that two potential buyers of the wafer fab had been conducting due diligence

($1 = 29.5805 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)