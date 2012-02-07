TAIPEI Feb 7 Two potential buyers for struggling Taiwanese memory chip maker ProMOS Technologies' 12-inch wafer fab are set to finish due diligence this month, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the situation on Tuesday.

The potential buyers have "almost finished" checking ProMOS's financial books, and are close to a decision on whether to buy the facility, one of the sources told Reuters.

Should a buyer emerge, a memorandum of understanding could be signed in March, said the other source, although both sources noted that a sale would be "difficult" given current conditions in the memory chip market.

Both asked not to be identified due to confidentiality agreements. They could not identify the potential buyers.

Promos faces a $1.9 billion debt burden and has been unable to produce its earnings. Its shares have been suspended from trade since Sept. 6 last year.

It has been given low interest loans by its creditor banks at government prodding while it looks for a solution to its woes.

Its problems have become a symbol of the state of Taiwan's dynamic random access memory (DRAM) industry, which is struggling to keep afloat amid falling prices and stiff competition even as makers have to spend big on investment. (Reporting by Faith Hung)