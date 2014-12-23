Dec 23 Promsvyazbank :

* Q3 net interest income of 8.55 billion roubles ($157.1 million) versus 7.79 billion roubles last year

* Q3 total comprehensive income of 672 million roubles versus 1.14 billion roubles last year

* Q3 net profit 854 million roubles versus 1.14 billion roubles last year

* Says Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of 6.62 pct at Sept. 30, 2014 versus 7.15 pct at Dec. 31, 2013

* Says total capital adequacy ratio of 11.02 pct at sept. 30, 2014 versus 11.40 pct at Dec. 31, 2013 Source text: bit.ly/1wh6Xcp Further company coverage: ($1 = 54.4300 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)