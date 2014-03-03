LONDON, March 3 (IFR) - Russian lender Promsvyazbank
has decided to postpone a roadshow with fixed-income
investors ahead of a subordinated bond issue, a source told IFR.
The roadshow was supposed to begin Monday in London and New
York, and continue in Switzerland and Boston on Tuesday.
"It's not the right time to approach investors," said a
source close to the deal, adding the company was still happy to
give updates to investors. The formal roadshow will be
rescheduled at a later date. "Investors appreciated that this is
the right approach," he added.
Goldman Sachs, ING, UBS and Promsvyazbank were mandated to
arrange the meetings.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and Sudip Roy; Editing by
Julian Baker)