LONDON, March 3 (IFR) - Russian lender Promsvyazbank has decided to postpone a roadshow with fixed-income investors ahead of a subordinated bond issue, a source told IFR.

The roadshow was supposed to begin Monday in London and New York, and continue in Switzerland and Boston on Tuesday.

"It's not the right time to approach investors," said a source close to the deal, adding the company was still happy to give updates to investors. The formal roadshow will be rescheduled at a later date. "Investors appreciated that this is the right approach," he added.

Goldman Sachs, ING, UBS and Promsvyazbank were mandated to arrange the meetings. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and Sudip Roy; Editing by Julian Baker)