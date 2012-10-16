MOSCOW Oct 16 Promsvyazbank will likely issue
subordinated bonds or seek a strategic investor to boost
capital, analysts said on Tuesday, after Russia's No.11 lender
by assets pulled a stock market listing.
Russian firms have been jostling to take advantage of a
rally in stock markets, particularly since the Russian state
raised 159 billion roubles ($5.1 billion) from the sale of a 7.6
percent stake in Sberbank, the country's biggest bank.
PSB, 88.3 percent-owned by billionaire brothers Dmitry and
Alexey Ananyev, said on Monday it had "received interest from
third parties outside the scope of a capital markets
transaction", which it will consider.
It said it cancelled its initial public offering because it
and investors disagreed over "fair value". Many IPOs in Europe
have floundered in recent years after investors baulked at the
valuations being sought by owners.
"It is a shame that another addition to the limited universe
of Russian banking equities has been put off, but indicative of
the challenges faced by privately owned banks to raise capital
at an acceptable price," Sberbank CIB analysts said in a note.
PSB's local capital adequacy ratio stood at 10.72 percent as
of Sept. 1, with the statutory minimum at 10 percent.
"The bank may now raise subordinated bonds or attract a
strategic investor instead of doing an IPO," Uralsib analyst
Natalia Berezina said.
The PSB offering had valued the bank at 0.7-0.9 times its
estimated 2012 book value, in line with prices in the sector.
In Russia, only state-controlled Sberbank and VTB
along with privately-owned Bank St Petersburg, Nomos
and Vozrozhdenie are listed out of around
1,000 lenders. Only Sberbank trades above its book value.
PSB, had planned to sell existing shares in London and
Moscow, to raise $345-$414 million from global depository
receipts sale only.
Following the offering, PSB had aimed to issue new shares
via a closed subscription, in which shareholders Promsvyaz
Capital and The European Bank of Reconstruction and Development
planned to participate.
The Ananyev brothers own their stake in PSB via Promsvyaz
Capital, with the rest controlled by the EBRD. PSB had appointed
HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Renaissance Capital to arrange the IPO.
($1 = 31.0855 roubles)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Olga Popova; Editing by Dan
Lalor and Douglas Busvine)