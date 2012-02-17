* Promsvyazbank sent RFP to potential arrangers -sources

* Arrangers have not been picked yet

* Promsvyazbank previously planned to raise around $1 bln

MOSCOW, Feb 17 Medium-sized Russian lender Promsvyazbank has asked investment banks for proposals to arrange an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares, three banking sources told Reuters on Friday.

"They have started preparations ... but arrangers have not been picked yet," one of the sources said.

The sources did not say how much the lender planned to raise or when the IPO might be.

Promsvyazbank, Russia's 11th biggest by assets, declined to comment.

The lender, in which brothers Dmitri and Alexei Ananyev own almost 74 percent, had originally planned to raise around $1 billion via an IPO before the global financial crisis by selling existing and new shares to support business growth.

Promsvyazbank's Chief Executive Artyom Konstandyan told Reuters in August last year that the lender might go public in autumn 2012, after Russia decides on its new president in March.

He said then that the company's plans were in line with the earlier proposals, in which a minimum of half of the IPO would consist of new shares.

Volatility in global stock markets has already put on hold a major share offering by Russia's top lender Sberbank, which would have given an indication of investor appetite for Russian banking stocks. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, Olga Popova and Katya Golubkova, Editing by Douglas Busvine)