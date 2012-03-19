MOSCOW, March 19 Russian lender Promsvyazbank, which may list on a stockmarket later this year, said on Monday that its 2011 net profit more than doubled, driven by increased lending volumes and higher net interest income.

The privately owned bank, in which Germany's Commerzbank has a more than 15 percent stake, said net profit rose to 5.2 billion roubles ($178 million) in 2011 from 2.5 billion roubles a year earlier.

The result was in line with the bank's forecast in August of 5 billion roubles, revised down from 8 billion due to slower- than-expected economic growth.

An increase in fee and commission income also supported the rise in net profit, the bank said.

The lender told Reuters last week that it may issue Eurobonds worth $500 million in the second quarter and float shares later this year, providing market conditions are supportive..

Promsvyazbank, in which brothers Dmitry and Alexei Ananyev own a 74 percent stake, said that its net loan portfolio grew by 27 percent last year to 396 billion roubles and loans increased to 70 percent of total assets from 65 percent in 2010.

Net interest income grew by 15 percent, less than the growth in loans and other assets as margins came under significant pressure in the first half of the year, the lender said.

Net fee and commission income also grew solidly, delivering a 17 percent growth in annual terms last year.

"Cost efficiency has been, and will be in the next several years, a key to improving performance," Alexandra Volchenko, the bank's first deputy executive said in the statement.

"We now have consolidated most of our operations into key branches; 14 in Russia at the end of the year compared to 47 a year ago, while smaller outlets or 'lite' branches have brought the total of sales points to 287, 34 more than the total a year ago. We will continue with about the same increase in 2012," she added.

The bank's non-performing-loans declined last year to 5.7 percent of the total portfolio, from 9.2 percent in 2010. ($1 = 29.2075 Russian roubles) (Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by John Bowker and Erica Billingham)