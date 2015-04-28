JERUSALEM, April 28 A Tel Aviv court has ruled
that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries violated the terms
of a drug-developing licence with Israel's Proneuron
Biotechnologies and has ordered it to return technology and
intellectual property.
Proneuron filed the lawsuit against Teva in 2007 over a
clinical trial the company conducted on patients with
amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive
neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain.
The suit said Teva had carried out a clinical trial while
ignoring contractual obligations to Proneuron and pre-trial
findings that indicated the trial lacked a scientific basis, was
doomed to failure and had the potential to reduce life
expectancy.
In its ruling, issued late on Monday, the court said Teva
must pay Proneuron 500,000 shekels ($128,287) and return 14
drugs indications it had received as part of the deal in the
areas of Alzheimer's and other central neurological diseases.
"Teva made a mistaken professional decision and embarked on
an efficacy trial that was not planned well since it should have
given greater weight to pre-clinical findings and to exploring
their significance before starting a clinical trial," Tel Aviv
District Court Judge Avi Zamir wrote in his ruling.
Teva, the world's largest generic drug maker, said it would
explore all legal avenues, including an appeal, over the
verdict.
"The court specifically ruled that there was full scientific
justification to conduct a clinical trial in ALS patients, and
that Teva acted in good faith while considering legitimate
considerations," it said in a statement, adding that patients
participating in the clinical trial had not been in any danger.
Shares of Tamir Fishman Venture Capital, a key
investor in Proneuron, surged 112 percent on Wednesday.
"Proneuron has very valuable intellectual property," Tamir
Fishman said in response to the ruling.
A source close to Proneuron told Reuters it would likely sue
Teva for damages for not being able to develop any drugs for a
decade.
The source said Proneuron would now start to develop drugs
that have attracted interest from other global players. Among
the candidates is Mylan, the source added.
Last week Teva offered to buy Mylan for $40 billion in cash
and stock. Mylan has so far rejected Teva's offer.
($1 = 3.8975 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Gareth Jones)