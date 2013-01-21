* BASF says was tendered 97.7 pct of Pronova shares
* Starts squeeze out, to conclude deal in next few weeks
* Part of drive to offer full range of omega-3 fatty acids
(Adds background)
FRANKFURT, Jan 21 BASF won over
enough Pronova shareholders to secure control over the
fish-oils maker, shoring up its nutrition business to reduce its
reliance on the business cycle.
The German chemicals giant said on Monday it was tendered
97.7 percent of the shares in Norway's Pronova by the Friday
deadline, more than the 90 percent it needed.
Global No.1 chemicals maker BASF is expanding in markets
less exposed to swings in the economy than its core chemicals
and plastics operations - a quest recently reflected in the
planned acquisition of U.S. crop protection company Becker
Underwood for $1.02 billion.
Pronova's appeal for BASF is its expertise in the extraction
of omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil for use in drugs and food
supplements.
BASF is now free to squeeze out the remaining shareholders
and expects to conclude the transaction within the next weeks,
it added.
In addition to its previous acquisitions of consumer product
groups Cognis and Equateq, the Pronova deal will help BASF cover
the entire omega-3 range - a market where its competitors
include DSM and Croda - from food-grade to
highly concentrated versions for drugs.
Overall, BASF expects the market to see 8 percent annual
growth until 2020. It is also working with agricultural products
group Cargill to extract omega-3 fatty acids from new
types of rape seed.
Last week, BASF had to lift its Pronova bid to 13.50
Norwegian crowns ($2.40) per share, valuing the firm at $737
million, after its initial 12.5 crowns offer was accepted by
shareholders representing only just short of 70 percent of
stock.
Pronova shares had closed at 13.35 crowns on Friday.
($1 = 5.6225 Norwegian krones)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)