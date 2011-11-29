HONG KONG Nov 29 Aviva Investors, the
asset-management business of London-based insurer Aviva,
and Secured Capital Investment Management said on Tuesday they
had raised $122 million at the first close of their Tokyo
Recovery Fund.
The backers include PGGM Investments and Aviva.
Aviva Investors' Singapore-based property team worked on the
fund, which ultimately aims to raise $250 million. With
leverage, it hopes to buy a $500 million portfolio of Tokyo
property.
Secured Capital manages $9 billion in real estate funds. It
delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange in March after a merger
with PAG, formerly known as the Pacific Alliance Group.
Ian Hally, the CEO of Asia Pacific real estate at Aviva
Investors, will manage the new fund, with Secured Capital as
asset manager. Shusaku Watanabe is deputy fund manager, having
joined Aviva Investors in Singapore from Macquarie Capital in
Tokyo.
