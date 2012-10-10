Oct 10 Blackstone Group LP closed on its
most recent global real estate fund, Blackstone Real Estate
Partners VII, raising $13.3 billion, the largest opportunistic
real estate fund ever, the company said Wednesday.
The private equity firm raised the funding over the past 13
months from more than 250 investors globally. U.S. public
pension plans, were the largest category of investors,
Blackstone said.
An opportunistic real estate fund makes higher-yield
investments in exchange for taking on more risk.
Blackstone has committed or invested about 35 percent of the
fund's capital in a wide variety of asset classes and
geographies.
Blackstone's real estate unit managed more than $50 billion
in equity as of the end of the third quarter.