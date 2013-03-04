By Clement Tan and Yimou Lee
| HONG KONG, March 4
HONG KONG, March 4 China's property-related
shares fell by the most in nearly five years on Monday on plans
to tighten curbs on the housing market, though some economists
predict a near-term spike in existing home prices, at least
until local governments work out how to implement the changes.
The plans, announced by the cabinet late on Friday, include
the stricter implementation of an existing 20 percent capital
gains tax on home sales, strengthening restrictions on home
buying and increasing loan rates for those buying a second home
in cities where prices are rising too quickly.
"More detailed measures will be announced by related
ministries including the People's Bank of China (central bank)
and local governments, so markets should definitely take the
edict seriously and be prepared for falling prices of related
financial assets," Bank of America-Merrill Lynch's chief China
economist Ting Lu wrote in a March 3 note.
Lu said there could be a rush to buy existing homes before
local governments say how they will levy the capital gains tax,
but the number of deals would then slump, hitting property
agencies.
STOCKS BATTERED
A gauge of property-related stocks listed in Shanghai
slumped 9.3 percent on Monday - its biggest drop since
mid-June 2008. The CSI300 index of leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
stocks dived 4.6 percent, its steepest fall since
November 2010. In offshore Chinese markets, China Resources Land
slumped 8.6 percent, reversing gains so far this year,
in its worst session for 17 months. The stock is now down 2.4
percent in 2013 after surging 69 percent last year. The broader
Hang Seng Index is down 0.5 percent this year.
"The actual impact of the new policy can be very severe or
not severe at all, depending on implementation. But the wording
is unexpectedly harsh,' said Yao Wei, China economist at Societe
Generale CIB. "In three months time, the impact may not be big
at all. But it has stirred very high negative expectations."
Local governments are expected to release their property
control targets and detailed implementation plans by end-March,
various Chinese media reported on Monday, citing Qi Ji, a
vice-minister of housing and rural-urban development.
LEADERSHIP CHANGE
Friday's announcement came amid speculation about rising
house prices and what additional curbs Beijing may bring in in
the run-up to annual parliamentary meetings that officially
complete China's leadership transition. Xi Jinping formally
takes over as the country's new president on Tuesday.
A private survey last week showed average home prices in
China's 100 biggest cities rose for a ninth straight month in
February, although the pace of increase slowed.
BofA-Merrill's Lu said the measures - a "turning point" for
China's property sector - may shift demand for existing homes to
new homes, and are independent of China's overall monetary
policy position, which should remain supportive in the first
half.
While it's difficult to predict just how local governments
will implement the changes, analysts said the moves would likely
accelerate consolidation in the property sector over time, with
larger developers cutting prices in a market with fewer
home-buying deals.
The 20 percent capital gains tax is not new, but home-owners
had a choice between that and paying 1-2 percent of the
property's sale price.
"While the aim of (the capital gains tax) will be to further
disincentivise home purchasing for capital gain, the side-effect
could be that secondary market transactions will dry up," said
Lee Wee Liat, head of Asia property research at BNP Paribas,
adding he was more negative on those developers over-exposed to
so-called Tier 3 cities.
Property prices have risen more sharply in the larger and
more developed Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, but home buyers'
sentiment will likely be affected across the board, with Tier 3
cities facing over-supply of homes, Lee said.
In an emailed response to Reuters, mainland China's biggest
developer by sales, China Vanke, said it would
"follow the direction of the policy and keep supporting the
demands of housing."
"The market is a complicated system, so we still have to
wait and see the short-term impact. The launch of the new policy
confirmed central government's determination to curb prices and
reaffirmed our view on periodic tightening," the company said.
(Additional reporting by Pete Sweeney in SHANGHAI and Langi
Chiang in BEIJING; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)