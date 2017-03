A residential building undergoing construction is reflected on the glass facades of a commercial complex in Chennai September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares of real estate developers gain after the market regulator announced draft rules to allow the establishment of real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the country.

DLF Ltd (DLF.NS) gains 4.75 percent, while Unitech Ltd (UNTE.NS) rises 7.52 percent and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (INRL.NS) is up 2.77 percent.

A REIT structure would likely allow India's debt-laden property developers to monetise their assets by spinning them off into separate listed entities.

(Reporting by Himank Sharma)