* Essex House to sell to Strategic Hotels-sources
* Deal expected to close within a month-source
* Strategic buys Essex for about $375 mln-source
By Ilaina Jonas
NEW YORK, Aug 14 Luxury hotel owner Strategic
Hotels & Resorts Inc has agreed to buy Manhattan hotel
Jumeirah Essex House for about $375 million, two s o urces
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The deal for the 509-room Art Deco hotel at 160 Central Park
South was sold by Dubai Investment Group and is expected to
close within a month, according to one of the sources, who asked
not to be identified because he was not authorized to speak
about the matter on the record.
Dubai Investment Group bought the Essex House in 2005 for
$423.9 million, according to real estate research and
information company Real Capital Analytics.
The hotel had about 605 hotel rooms at that time and had
been owned by Strategic Hotel Capital LLC, a predecessor of
Strategic Hotels & Resorts. Jumeirah spent about $90 million
refurbishing it, according to the hotel's website.
A third source who is familiar with the 2005 sale said some
of the rooms and suites had been converted into condominiums and
sold. Most of the condos were not included in the current sale,
the source said.
Strategic, a real estate investment trust based in Chicago,
owns 17 luxury hotels including the Fairmont Chicago, the Westin
St. Francis in San Francisco and the Four Seasons Hotel in
Washington, D.C. Megan Hakes, a spokeswoman for Strategic
Hotels, declined to comment. A representative from Jumeirah
could not be reached for comment.
The 44-story hotel, built in 1929, was called the Park
Tower, then renamed the Seville Towers. It became the Essex
House in 1931, according to the hotel's website, and was one of
the first hotels in New York City to offer Sunday brunch,
starting in the 1930s.
Composer Igor Stravinsky, who died in 1971, lived the last
few years of his life at the Essex House. In 1979 rhythm and
blues singer Donny Hathaway, 33, plunged to his death from a
15th floor room. Six years earlier, he and Roberta Flack won a
Grammy Award for their duet "Where is the Love".
Strategic shares closed down 3.5 percent, or 21 cents, at
$5.76 on Tuesday. The company's shares reached a 12-month high
of $7.01 in May.
(Reporting By Ilaina Jonas; editing by M.D. Golan)