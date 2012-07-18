* Far Eastern buyers buoy Europe property market
* Good feng shui can help apartment sales
* Banks and retailers also taking note
By Brenda Goh
LONDON, July 18 This September, work starts on a
development of 22 homes around a Chinese-style courtyard,
pavilion and pond. Enclosed by high white walls, it will have
Chinese symbols adorning an entrance gate topped with a roof
reminiscent of a Far Eastern temple.
It is being built not in China but Fuenlabrada, an
industrial suburb 17 miles (27 km) south of Madrid, the capital
of debt-ravaged Spain where thousands of construction projects
have stopped in their tracks.
"The Chinese have a saying; crisis is synonymous with
opportunity," said Jose Parra, chief executive of the Spanish
developer G r upo MAIN, referring to his decision to tap the local
immigrant Chinese population after the financial crisis sapped
demand among his fellow Spaniards.
"We're building for the Chinese because they are a very
wealthy community in Spain and the rest of the world."
Parra is one of a growing number of European property
developers using Chinese tastes and traditional beliefs such as
feng shui, a system designed to maximise positive energy flow,
to entice rocketing numbers of cash-rich Far East buyers.
All of the Fuenlabrada homes, which were designed and laid
out according to the laws of feng shui, have been reserved with
a 5,000 euro ($6,300) deposit and Parra plans to build another
70 once the scheme completes in 2014.
The trend has even more momentum in London, where a third of
the best new-build homes were sold to Far East buyers last year,
up from just 4 percent in 2009, property consultancy Savills
said.
While British buyers have struggled to get mortgages from
banks crippled by the global financial crisis, strong economic
growth in Asia has created immense wealth, fuelled by
manufacturing, construction and commodities. The number of U.S.
dollar millionaires in Asia outnumbered North America for the
first time in 2011.
Should restrictions barring Chinese citizens buying more
than $50,000 worth of foreign money be lifted, a wave of buyers
from mainland China could boost prices for the best London homes
by 15 percent, Savills said.
"We've all had to become aware of what the Chinese look for
and what will stop them from buying," said Sebastian Warner,
partner in residential development at property consultancy
Knight Frank.
Feng shui is a 4,000-year-old Chinese land management system
that attempts to increase health and wealth by boosting the flow
of positive energy in a given environment and adherents reject
properties upon the advice of feng shui practitioners.
WATER, LIGHT
"Most Chinese grow up with certain cultural beliefs," said
Philip Yong, a 60-year-old Malaysian Chinese who is flat hunting
in London. "It's like you instinctively know what kind of food
you should eat."
Yong, who owns homes in Toronto, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur
with good feng shui, is looking for a property near the River
Thames due to his belief that water channels positive energy.
"There's a certain sort of energy level that one looks for
and you can sense when it's in the neighbourhood," he said,
adding that narrow streets, busy road junctions and houses with
little natural light all entail poor flows of positive energy.
London developer Native Land was unable to sell a string of
flats in a Chelsea block to Far Eastern buyers last year due to
their layout.
"We were scratching our heads trying to work out why they
wouldn't sell. We were eventually told the bathroom door was too
close to the front door, which meant the good fortune flowed out
of the property," said chief executive Alasdair Nicholls, who
said he would avoid similar layouts in future.
A belief that certain numbers bring good or bad luck is also
relevant. Some buildings in China change floor numbers to omit
the number four because it sounds like the word for 'death' in
Chinese, while the number eight is considered lucky as it sounds
like the word for 'prosperity'.
Native Land's 227 luxury apartments in a Richard
Rogers-designed scheme on the opposite side of the River Thames
from St Paul's Cathedral in London do not contain the number
four for that reason, Nicholls said.
Harry Handelsman, chief executive of UK developer Manhattan
Loft Corporation, has used a feng shui master on seven of his
company's properties, including the 200 million pound
restoration of a hotel next to London's St Pancras International
train station.
The company added crystal furnishings, which are believed to
help channel positive energy, a nd altered interior layouts to
counter the negative effect that departing trains have on the
site's energy under the principles of feng shui.
Meanwhile, Berkeley Group imported tons of marble
and Chinese granite for the interiors of a 50-storey apartment
tower south of the River Thames, one of many developers that
push their Far Eastern credentials in their marketing material.
NO SHARP ANGLES
While feng shui adherents believe ponds and fountains help
positive energy flow, they dislike sharp angles as they break
the path of energy. A pillar in the main lobby of the Heron
tower skyscraper in London was changed from square to round for
this reason before it opened in 2011.
Feng shui masters can charge up to two percent of the
building's development cost depending on their reputation, with
bigger schemes typically costing tens or hundreds of millions of
pounds.
Feng shui master Michael Oon, a former forensic scientist
with London's Metropolitan Police, cited Apple's London
Regent Street store, as an example of a building with good feng
shui.
"For London, the energy flows from Regents Park, Hyde Park
and Green Park," Oon said. "Energy flows down Regent Street,
straight through Piccadilly and to the River Thames. The Apple
store is on a bend on the road so the energy goes straight
through the door," Oon said.
Meanwhile, he said, oil giant BP ' s myriad problems
began after it moved its UK headquarters from Finsbury Square to
St James Square in London's West End in 2002, a location that
positive energy bypasses. A BP spokesman dismissed the
suggestion as "outrageous and stupid".
A decision by six Chinese banks to set up London offices
close to the Bank of England in the City financial district was
likely related to feng shui, property agents said. Th e Bank is
seen as an authority figure and therefore a source of good
energy.
Beliefs in feng shui manifest most strongly in the designs
of buildings in Hong Kong and Singapore. For instance, a
residential block facing Hong Kong's Repulse Bay waterfront has
a hole in the middle purportedly to allow dragons that live on a
mountain behind to drink water from the bay.
Younger more western-minded buyers can pay less attention.
Those buying as an investment were keener to get a good
bargain than good feng shui, said Michelle Zhang, head of
property consultancy DTZ's China desk, who changed her telephone
number to include more number eights after taking the job.
"It's something nice to have, but not a must-have. As a
priority on their shopping list, it comes after price and
location," she said.
Either way, many developers still err on the side of
caution.
"I cannot say I'm an absolute believer but if millions of
people believe in a particular thing and it doesn't affect the
aesthetic of what we're doing, I don't see why not," Handelsman
said.