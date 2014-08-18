Aug 18 A spokesman for the Sultan of Brunei
dismissed a report by the Wall Street Journal online that he had
made a bid for New York's Plaza Hotel, Dream Hotel and London's
Grosvenor House hotel.
The Journal's website edition reported on Saturday, citing
people familiar with the situation, that an investment firm
affiliated with Brunei had offered to pay $2 billion for the
three hotels, which are currently owned by India's Sahara
conglomerate.
"Neither His Majesty, the Brunei Investment Agency, nor the
Government of Brunei are involved in any way in the purchase of
the Grosvenor House in London or the Plaza and Dream Downtown
hotels in New York," a spokesman acting on behalf of the Sultan
of Brunei wrote in an email.
