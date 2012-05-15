SINGAPORE May 15 New private home sales in
Singapore stayed strong for the fourth consecutive month, rising
nearly four percent in April from March, data from the Urban
Redevelopment Authority (URA) showed.
Developers in Singapore sold 2,487 residential units last
month, up from 2,393 in March, URA said on Tuesday.
Including executive condominiums, a category of apartments
reserved mainly for Singaporeans, April sales totalled 2,660
units, down from 3,032 in March.
The volume of property transactions in Singapore have
strengthened since December 2011 when developers only managed to
sell 632 units amid new government measures to cool the housing
market.
Private home prices have eased slightly, however, with URA
data showing they dipped 0.1 percent during the first three
months of 2012.
Singapore's housing minister said on Monday the government
continues to have concerns about the residential property
market, in particular small-sized "shoebox" apartments, and will
not hesitate to take more action if needed.
