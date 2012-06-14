By Sinead Cruise
| LONDON, June 14
LONDON, June 14 The super-rich investors
responsible for London's prime real estate bubble are adding
California to their wish lists, lured by bargains offering
crisis-defying returns as an overdue churn in the United States
property market finally gets under way.
Wealthy European and Asian investors who have dominated the
market for addresses in London's most fashionable neighbourhoods
are frequently outbidding locals for assets in the Golden State,
U.S. real estate brokers report - and banks, long shackled by
the volume of distressed property on their books, are in the
mood to cut deals.
"It is now London and Los Angeles, not Shanghai or Moscow,
that interests the cash-rich international investor," said Simon
Lyons, managing director of global property group Enstar
Capital, who is making regular trips to the U.S. in search of
bargains.
As uncertainty stifles global financial markets, real estate
with strong rental prospects in key cities across the United
States is again becoming an asset of choice for the yield-hungry
international investor.
Data released this week by the National Association of
Realtors showed that international sales reached $82.4 billion
in the year to March 31, up from $66.4 billion in 2011.
The Chinese are now the second-largest foreign buyers of
U.S. homes (behind Canadians), accounting for 11 percent of
sales in the year to March 2012, up from 9 percent in the
previous year. Cash purchases accounted for 62 percent of
international sales and the average price paid by international
buyers was $400,000, against the overall U.S. average of
$212,000.
As the U.S. jobs market expands, there are signs that the
worst may be over for the property market that spawned the
sub-prime mortgage maelstrom and the world's deepest banking
crisis since the Great Depression.
To capitalise on increasing confidence, Los Angeles-based
asset manager TCW has unveiled plans to raise up to $250 million
for a fund enabling wealthy investors to buy foreclosed homes
from government agencies and lenders.
While lenders are still keen to avert foreclosures by
extending loans, so-called distressed inventory is starting to
sell because banks are now in a better position to absorb
greater losses and free up capacity on their balance sheets.
David Parnes, a director at Bond Street Partners, a Los
Angeles-based realtor specialising in high-end luxury and
investment property, said that Los Angeles is enjoying its
biggest influx of foreign capital for years.
"Investors are now snapping up foreclosures in greater
numbers because comparatively low property prices mean they are
able to achieve strong returns," he said. "Prices in L.A. are
showing to 60 to 70 percent discounts against their equivalent
in Manhattan."
Parnes points out many reasons to explain why the world's
super-rich are making a beeline for California. The state is the
financial hub of the U.S. West Coast, with Los Angeles already
home to the highest number of foreign-born billionaires and
Fortune 500 company CEOs outside New York.
The 2011 Wealth-X World Ultra Wealth Report said that Asia
Pacific has an estimated 42,525 ultra-high-net-worth individuals
with a combined wealth of $6.2 trillion, and many are looking to
park wealth in key Western cities to diversify their holdings.
European ultra-high-net-worth entrepreneurs active in Asia's
fast-growing economies are also acquiring bases on the U.S. West
Coast to benefit from reduced travel times to the region and
time zones better suited to those business interests.
In Silicon Valley, Russian billionaire and Facebook
backer Yuri Milner shelled out $100 million in March 2011 on one
of the most expensive single-family U.S. homes ever sold.
Moscow-based Milner is expected to use the French Chateau-style
mansion as his second home, Parnes said.
Adam Fenner, an executive at California's Skyline Wilshire
Investment Partners, which sources overseas capital for
high-quality US real estate operators and funds, said that
overseas investors are again viewing the U.S. as "a safer
haven".
"The very existence of the euro zone is now in doubt,
whereas investors believe that the U.S. is fundamentally
stable," he said.
Parnes agrees. "From an investment standpoint, the view is
even more positive: people are searching for returns which
aren't available with other investments, and real estate yields
are now looking very attractive, given recent price
adjustments."