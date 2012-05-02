LONDON May 2 The FTSE UK Commercial Property Index Fund said on Wednesday it planned an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange next month.

The closed-ended investment company, which will track the FTSE All UK Property Index, said it planned to invest the proceeds of the offering within three months of completing the listing. It did not say how much it planned to raise.

The fund said it expected an initial dividend yield of around 3.5 percent, paid quarterly once the money had been fully invested.

"The company expects to generate returns comparable to direct investment in a diversified, balanced real-estate portfolio," said Mark Ellis, chief executive of MSS Real Estate, who will manage the fund.

It is also structured to allow investors to redeem up to 25 percent of its issued share capital at NAV on a quarterly basis and said it would buy back shares held by investors if the stock traded at discounts larger than 5 percent for 20 consecutive trading days.

Jefferies Hoare Govett, formed when American investment bank Jefferies bought British broker Hoare Govett from Royal Bank of Scotland earlier this year, is acting as the sole global co-ordinator and bookrunner on the offering.