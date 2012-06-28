By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, June 28 Japanese property asset manager Kenedix Inc has won the exclusive right to buy a distressed property in central Tokyo formerly owned by a fund run by Morgan Stanley for about 51 billion yen ($639 million), less than half of the price it last sold for in 2008, three people with direct knowledge of the transaction said.

The end of a one-and-a-half-year search for a new owner is a signal investors now see some upside to the Tokyo real estate market with analysts saying the city's vacancy rates have almost hit bottom and rents for office buildings are set to rise.

Kenedix manages more than 1 trillion yen worth of assets and is expected to officially receive permission next week to buy the 21-storey building. The property had been purchased by a fund known as MSREF VI for 118 billion yen in 2008, the end of the real estate boom fueled by debt financing.

MSREF VI in 2011 lost the rights to the building after failing to repay its loans on time. The building had been used as the headquarters of Shinsei Bank.

"Investors appetite for Tokyo office market is recovering with increased expectation of rental recovery in the next 12 to 24 months. The recovery will be driven by the economic fundamentals and significant less office supply in 2013," said Andy Hurfurt, an executive director at CB Richard Ellis in Tokyo.

"The building is located in an area that is close to government offices and the financial district and popular with a variety of occupiers, including banks, professional services, corporate and government-related entities," Hurfurt said.

Located near the Imperial Palace as well, the building was designed for a single tenant, which slowed the sale process. It was originally built in 1993 at the end of Japan's asset inflated bubble economy for the Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan, which was bailed out by the government in 1998 and renamed Shinsei Bank.

"As a build-to-suit for LTCB, the building has a few unique features, but I am surprised that the price was not higher and at face value, it seems like a good deal for Kenedix," Hurfurt said.

Mizuho Trust & Banking is conducting the sale. The building has been empty since January last year after Shinsei Bank moved its headquarters to another part of Tokyo. Mitsubishi Estate had considered bidding for the building, but withdrew, sources told Reuters.