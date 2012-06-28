TOKYO, June 28 Japanese property asset manager Kenedix Inc has won an exclusive right to buy a distressed property in central Tokyo formerly owned by a fund run by Morgan Stanley, three people with direct knowledge of the transaction said.

Kenedix, which manages more than 1 trillion yen ($12.5 billion) worth of assets, is expected to buy the 21-storey building, which had been purchased by a fund known as MSREF VI for 118 billion yen in 2008, the end of the real estate boom fueled by high-leveraged financing.

MSREF VI in 2011 lost the rights to the building after failing to repay its loans by the maturity date. The building had been used as the headquarters of Shinsei Bank.

Debtholders of the property have been seeking a new owner since last year, sources have told Reuters.