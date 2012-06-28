TOKYO, June 28 Japanese property asset manager
Kenedix Inc has won an exclusive right to buy a
distressed property in central Tokyo formerly owned by a fund
run by Morgan Stanley, three people with direct knowledge
of the transaction said.
Kenedix, which manages more than 1 trillion yen ($12.5
billion) worth of assets, is expected to buy the 21-storey
building, which had been purchased by a fund known as MSREF VI
for 118 billion yen in 2008, the end of the real estate boom
fueled by high-leveraged financing.
MSREF VI in 2011 lost the rights to the building after
failing to repay its loans by the maturity date. The building
had been used as the headquarters of Shinsei Bank.
Debtholders of the property have been seeking a new owner
since last year, sources have told Reuters.