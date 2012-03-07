LONDON, March 7 German fund KanAm has sold two London properties to Malaysian Investment fund Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB), the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The buildings are the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's office building, One Exchange Square, near Liverpool Street in London's City financial district, and 90 High Holborn, which is leased to law firm Olswang Solicitors.

At KanAm's last results in June, the two buildings were valued at about 570 million euros ($747.6 million). A source familiar with the deal said the buildings were sold close to that value.

The two buildings are the second and third to be acquired by PNB in London, following the acquisition of One Silk Street earlier this year, PNB said in the statement.

In January, Reuters reported that KanAm was in talks with PNB and a Middle Eastern Investor for part or all of a 1 billion pound ($1.6 billion) portfolio of four London properties, including Deutsche Bank's UK base and Thomson Reuters' office block in Canary Wharf.