LONDON Jan 11German fund KanAm is in
talks with at least two bidders for part or all of a 1 billion
pound ($1.6 billion) portfolio of four London properties that
include Deutsche Bank's UK base, a source close to
the process told Reuters.
The sale by the German open-ended fund also includes
buildings occupied by the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development and Thomson Reuters, underlining the
strength of London's safe haven appeal for real estate
investors.
In addition to Malaysian investment fund Permodalan Nasional
Berhad, a Middle Eastern investor is also weighing a bid, a
source close to the situation told Reuters.
"There has been a lot of going backwards and forwards with
offers and any outcome is hard to predict and still weeks away.
There are two maybe two and a half serious bidders in the
frame," the source said.
Other properties within the KanAm fund outside of London
could also form part of any eventual deal, the source added.
A KanAm spokesman declined to comment on the identity of the
bidders. "Talks are ongoing but we will not sell at any price,"
he told Reuters.
German open-ended property funds, which allow investors to
withdraw money at any time, will sell more assets after
legislative changes in the first quarter of last year made it
difficult for large investors to exit at short notice, property
broker CB Richard Ellis said in a June report.
The KanAm fund, which has about 4 billion euros ($5.1
billion) of assets under management, is currently closed for a
second time and has until May to decide whether to allow
investors to withdraw money or liquidate, Iryna Pylypchuk, an
associate director at CBRE told Reuters.
Its London portfolio represents a large chunk of the real
estate for sale in London's City and Canary Wharf financial
districts.
A series of high-profile properties came to market in the
autumn months as owners looked to capitalise on prices that the
IPD benchmark said rose 34 percent between June 2009 and
September 2011, fuelled by demand from cash rich overseas
investors looking for a safe haven investment.
About 5.75 billion pounds worth was on the market in
September, global property consultancy CBRE said. Other
buildings include Goldman Sachs' Peterborough Court UK
home and a 300 million pounds-plus building housing Credit
Suisse in Canary Wharf.
Lukewarm demand and an absence of large deals being
finalised would likely force sellers to cut prices up to 15
percent to bring prices back to more realistic levels, Franco
Sidoli, co-founder of property agent Franc Warwick, told
Reuters.
($1 = 0.6457 British pounds) ($1 = 0.7826 euros)