TORONTO, MARCH 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Indigenous
people formally own just one-tenth of the world's land,
according to research released on Wednesday as part of a
campaign that aims to expand legal rights to land globally.
Between half and two-thirds of the world's land is held by
indigenous people and communities under informal or customary
ownership systems, often not legally recognized by governments,
said the report by Oxfam, the International Land Coalition and
the Rights and Resources Initiative.
Communities without formal title to lands where they may
have lived for generations can be displaced by large-scale
resource extraction projects, said the report.
"People who don't have formal ownership are in a situation
of vulnerability," said Gonzalo Oviedo, senior advisor to the
International Union for Conservation of Nature, one of several
groups lobbying governments to double the amount of property
formally owned by indigenous people by 2020.
"They can't get a loan, can't develop the land and can't get
legal or technical support activities for better land
management," he said.
His group and others are urging states to change laws and
enforce existing mechanisms to protect indigenous land claims.
Expanding land rights can improve food production, reduce
conflicts and promote environmental sustainability, as local
residents have more incentive to protect land they formally own,
the report said.
Globally, an estimated 2.5 billion people lack formal title
to the lands where they live, the report said.
To determine how much land is held by indigenous people and
communities, researchers of "Common Ground: Securing Land Rights
and Safeguarding the Earth" went country-by-country calculating
how much property was privately owned, held by the state or
classified as protected areas.
All the rest was considered community lands, the researchers
said.
For example, most land in Africa is held collectively but
not legally, they said.
(Reporting by Chris Arsenault, Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst.
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's
rights, trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit news.trust.org)