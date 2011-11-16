LONDON Nov 16 The spectre of one or more
countries leaving the euro is driving the wealthy in Italy,
Greece and Spain into the relative haven of the London property
market.
Security and stability are London's big attractions, as well
as liquidity and well-kept property registers. The euro zone
crisis has accelerated a trend already being driven by the
weakness of the pound.
"London is a place to put cash outside of the euro zone, and
certainly outside of the south European countries," said Liam
Bailey, head of residential research at international property
broker Knight Frank. "It's fair to say that is a real and live
trend."
The euro zone is mired in a sovereign debt crisis that has
brought turmoil to global markets and upheaval to the
governments of Greece and Italy.
The possibility of Greece returning to the drachma, and the
much more remote chance of Italy leaving the euro, has been
enough to fan interest in bricks and mortar, not just away from
southern Europe but outside the euro zone completely.
"Our agents are telling us that there is renewed interest
from euro zone buyers both within the countries that are
particularly affected but also from the wider euro zone," said
Lucian Cook, a director of residential research at upmarket
property agent Savills.
Knight Frank data shows that interest in the London property
market is largely reflecting the severity of the debt crisis in
the countries hardest hit.
Greek buyers accounted for 2.63 percent of upmarket property
purchases in London in the year to date. That's up from 1.7
percent a year earlier. Italians are at 2.63 percent from 1.9
percent over the same period and Spaniards account for 0.7
percent, up from 0.6 percent.
Buyers from the Middle East and North Africa have also been
more active in the wake of the Arab Spring and the super wealthy
in Asia have been capitalising on the weakness of the pound to
snap up prime properties in the UK capital.
Separate data from Knight Frank shows about 7.8 billion
pounds of prime London property deals were done in the year to
September, with Italian, Spanish and Greek buyers accounting for
393.8 million pounds, or 5.1 percent.
Typically, wealthy southern Europeans are buying properties
worth at least 1 million pounds in London's well-heeled Chelsea
and South Kensington areas as pure investments, second homes, or
accommodation for children studying at university.
As early as May, these buyers were being targeted by
property agents as motivated buyers in London's elite enclaves,
such as Mayfair and Belgravia, as they sought to escape the
sovereign debt woes plaguing Europe's southern periphery.
"In a European context, London has performed better than any
other significant city," Bailey said, referring primarily to
alternative capitals like Paris and Berlin.
And this trend is expected to continue so long as wealthy
south Europeans remain extremely nervous about the value of
assets in their own countries.
"If for whatever reason the drachma came into being, and
Greece was thrown out of the euro zone, it would plunge against
the euro and assets held in Greece, or any country that was
thrown out of the euro, would plunge in value," Bailey said.
Nick Candy, development manager and designer of One Hyde
Park, a 1 billion pound development where apartments cost from 7
million pounds up to 136 million each, said he knew of several
property buyers keen to escape the euro zone turmoil.
"We've got Italian and Greek buyers in One Hyde Park who
have confirmed that view ... They want to have money in a safe
haven, preferably not a bank, or stocks because it is too
volatile," Candy told Reuters.
"We have a lot of viewings going on from any country that
has got economic or political turmoil," he said.
One property broker said, on condition of anonymity, that he
was working with an Italian buyer who was looking to invest his
money outside that country, "but can't do it fast enough".
It isn't just the super wealthy who are looking for a safe
home for their hard-earned cash. Brokerage Jones Lang Lasalle
said last week it had moved to capitalise on euro zone
uncertainty by marketing London homes with price tags starting
from 250,000 pounds, to potential buyers in Greece.
"We will gauge if people's appetite is as high as we have
been led to believe anecdotally," JLL's residential director,
Tim Wright, told Reuters.
He also said Chinese buyers were leading a surge in demand
for luxury investment homes, benefiting from a favourable
exchange rates that produce price discounts of up to a quarter.
(Reporting by Andrew Macdonald and Brenda Goh; Editing by Chris
Wickham and Jane Merriman)