LONDON Dec 15 Technology, media and
telecom (TMT) companies are looking beyond their traditional
home in London's West End to more affordable parts of the
capital, including Farringdon and Southbank, research by Jones
Lang LaSalle showed.
The property consultancy said prime West End rents, at 95
pounds a square foot, had encouraged TMT companies Skype,
LinkedIn, Google, Saatchi & Saatchi and Ogilvy & Mather to mull
moves to other, more affordable, areas of the city.
"As a result of the migration of TMT sector companies ...
areas around the north and east fringe City (of London)
locations such as Farringdon, Old Street and Spitalfields are
seeing good levels of demand," said Dan Burn, JLL's head of City
Agency.
Those areas, plus the Midtown area between the City and West
End, were "continuing to experience rental growth driven by
competition for the best space," Burn said in a statement on
Thursday.
Year-to-date take up in the West End totaled about 2.8
million sq ft, against 3.7 million sq ft in the same period of
2010, said JLL, noting overall supply remained tight.
The vacancy rate for Grade-A West End floor space was 2.4
percent, well below the long-term average of 3.1 percent, while
the overall vacancy rate was 4.5 percent, against a long-term
average of 5.9 percent, JLL said.
In London's City financial district, year to date take up
was about 3.1 million sq ft, against 6.1 million in 2010. Prime
rents in the city remained stable at 55 pounds a sq ft.
(Reporting by Andrew Macdonald, Editing by Mark Potter)