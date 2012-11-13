By Ilaina Jonas
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 13 Some Manhattan office buildings
badly damaged by SuperStorm Sandy two weeks ago are coming back
on line faster than even their owners predicted.
One New York Plaza will allow the first group of its tenants
to move back in Monday, and the rest will be able to return
within a week after that, Richard Clark, chairman of building
owner Brookfield Office Properties Inc, said Tuesday at
the Bloomberg Commercial Real Estate Conference. Tenants include
law firm Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP and
investment bank Morgan Stanley.
Twenty-three million gallons of water flooded into the three
sublevels of the 50-story building at Water and Whitehall
streets, Clark said.
On Wednesday, 120 Wall Street - a 34-story building
constructed in 1929 - will be open for tenants, said Jano
Lieber, president of World Trade Center Properties LLC, a unit
of Silverstein Properties.
Some of the worst damage to office buildings located on
low-lying coastal areas of the southernmost part of downtown
Manhattan was because of building and fire codes that required
fuel tanks for generators to be located below ground.
When the water rushed in, it flooded the basements and
sub-basement levels, rendering the pumps inoperable. Without the
pumps, fuel couldn't get to the generators, which would create
the electricity to power other pumps to push out flood waters.