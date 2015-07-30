By Herbert Lash
| NEW YORK, July 30
NEW YORK, July 30 The private equity and other
pooled funds that have made century-old buildings some of the
hottest properties in Manhattan have been cashing out at double
the rate of a few years ago, but strong buying from other
investors has assuaged fears that the market is peaking.
The institutional investors and real estate investment
trusts that are taking private equity's place indicate a comfort
level for older buildings that have been renovated in Midtown
South, the district accounting for many of the transactions.
These buildings are now considered Class A, whereas a decade
ago they were not. The arrival of Apple Inc, Facebook
Inc and Google Inc over the past decade has
made Midtown South, which extends for about 20 blocks south of
34th Street, the mecca for technology, advertising and media
companies.
The rush by funds to acquire and renovate the district's
warehouses and commercial "showroom" buildings is largely over
as the better properties along the Fifth Avenue and Park Avenue
South corridors have been fixed up and sold.
"Manhattan has been pretty picked over," said James Murphy,
an executive managing director of commercial real estate company
Colliers International.
Demand is so strong that the availability of office space in
Midtown South was about half the U.S. average in the second
quarter.
The market for the bare-brick, open-space layouts that
characterize the district took off in 2011, when Google paid
$1.9 billion for a 2.9 million square-foot building in the
Chelsea neighborhood there.
Since then, Midtown South rents have shot up to record
levels nearing $75 a square foot, Murphy said. That is still
less than what the glass and steel office buildings fetch in
Midtown but pricier than downtown, where demand is more
scattered.
Leasing and sales have been strong over the past 18 months.
Some institutional and even foreign investors are buying
significantly renovated buildings despite their less attractive
locations in the middle of a block.
"That's something you really have not seen before," Murphy
said.
SELLING PACE PICKS UP
Pooled funds have been a leader in the buying and selling
buildings since the Great Recession. Purchases and sales by
these firms were almost equal at more than $12 billion each from
2011 through 2013, Colliers data for all of Manhattan showed.
But selling by this group picked up over the past six
quarters, when it also topped $12 billion. Purchases also
accelerated, yet the volume was just above $8 billion,
indicating the beginning of an exodus.
Real estate investment manager Clarion Partners and
investment firm William Macklowe Co bought the
85,000-square-foot building at 636 Sixth Avenue in 2011 for
about $45.2 million, up from the 2004 sale price of $29 million,
according to media reports.
Clarion, which oversees commingled funds and separately
managed accounts, spent between $10 million and $12 million in
renovation and leasing costs. It recouped some of the investment
in the building, constructed in 1902, when financial services
company TIAA-CREF picked up an 18,280-square-foot retail
condominium there for $42 million in December.
With its long-term lease, the condo had minimal upside, said
Margaret Egan, an asset manager at Clarion, which has $35.8
billion in assets under management.
"That's what some owners do," she said. "You ride the
building up a little bit, and when it's time to sell off a piece
and monetize that and take a nice return, you do that."
Now many private equity firms have been able to exit before
completing the business plans for a building, said Woody Heller,
an executive managing director at real estate company Savills
Plc's Savills Studley unit in New York.
In a very short period, he said, private equity funds have
enjoyed tremendous appreciation in the value of their real
estate and sold after hitting their metrics.
But that does not indicate a market peak. Heller said
investors had become more ambitious, willing to overlook a
building not yet fully leased or renovated, or a problem that
could prove an obstacle in a less desirable area.
"They're desperate to buy product," he said. "There's scarce
little of it, and so they're willing to absorb whatever minor
remaining risk is perceived to exist."
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)