OSLO, March 25 Norway's sovereign wealth fund and U.S. financial services group TIAA-CREF have bought a Washington D.C. property in a deal valuing the site at $307 million, the fund said on Wednesday.

The fund bought a 49.9 percent stake for $60.8 million, which according to the statement has debts of $185.1 million, while TIAA/CREF bought the rest and will manage it on behalf of the partnership, it added.

The seller was not named.

Last November, the two announced that they had bought another property in a similar deal. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)