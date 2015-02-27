BANGKOK Feb 27 Thai real estate developer
Property Perfect PCL said on Friday it's aiming to raise
annual revenue to 20 billion baht ($613 million) this year,
nearly double 2014's sales, and is targeting 30 billion baht in
annual revenue by 2018 amid sustained growth in demand for
housing.
The company plans to launch 24 new projects worth a combined
29.5 billion baht this year, Chief Executive Officer Chainid
Adhyanasakul said in a statement.
It will also expand into the hotels business once it
completes the previously announced acquisition of Thai Property
PCL, which will give it a controlling stake in Thai
operator Grand Asset Hotel and Property, the CEO
said.
The company posted revenue of 11.6 billion baht in 2014, up
15.8 percent on year.
($1 = 32.60 Baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)