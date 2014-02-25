* For poll data see
* UK house prices to rise 7.0 pct this year
* London prices to bounce 9.2 pct in 2014
* Average home prices overvalued
By Jonathan Cable
LONDON, Feb 25 British house prices are expected
to surge this year as a supply shortage and strong demand from
overseas investors drive up the already-high prices of the
London property market, a Reuters poll showed.
With the economy on the road to recovery and interest rates
at rock bottom, home prices are climbing again. The poll of 27
economists and analysts, taken in the past week, suggested they
will rise another 7.0 percent this year.
"There will be more buyers, and at this stage the supply has
not increased. There will be a lot of people thinking, `I will
lock in my mortgage now'," said London-based independent
property market analyst Tony Williams.
The Bank of England slashed interest rates to a record low
0.5 percent nearly five years ago, making borrowing cheap for
those who can get a mortgage. It is expected to gradually raise
the bank rate starting next year.
However, uncertainty over how Britain's economy will perform
in coming months means the chances the BoE will move either
earlier or later were "reasonably well balanced", BoE
policymaker Ian McCafferty said in a Reuters interview on
Tuesday.
Growing demand pushed asking prices 6.9 percent higher in
the four weeks to Feb. 8 compared with a year earlier, the
fastest pace in more than six years, property website Rightmove
said last week.
Some of that demand has been stoked by a government
programme that backs low-deposit mortgages. Called Help-to-Buy,
the scheme is aimed at making it easier for first-time buyers to
own a house.
That pushed the average asking price for a home to 251,964
pounds ($419,000), Rightmove said, more than nine times the
average British salary.
Unsurprisingly, the poll concluded that the average house
price was too high. It gave a consensus rating of 6.5 on a
10-point scale, where one is very undervalued and 10 is very
overvalued.
In London, where a home has recently gone on sale with the
highest asking price in the country, 90 million pounds, the
consensus rating was 8.0. A handful of economists gave the
highest possible rating, 10.
"The housing market in London is without doubt over-cooked,
and that itself is largely due to lack of supply," said Philip
Shaw, the chief economist at Investec.
LONDON STEPPING UP
In overheated London, tales abound of optimistic buyers
showing up to open-day viewings of properties, only to be
disappointed to see how much house they can get for their money
while competing with dozens of others prospective purchasers,
some with cash in hand.
Prices in Tower Hamlets, historically one of London's
poorest boroughs, were around 30 percent higher last month than
the year before, Rightmove said. But prices didn't rise at all
in the north of the country.
Growth in average British prices is expected to slow to 5.0
percent next year and to 4.0 percent in 2016. But the slowdown
will probably be overshadowed by a far more buoyant market in
the capital, where prices are forecast to rise 9.2 percent this
year, 7.0 percent next year and 5.0 percent in 2016.
"London house-price growth is completely out of step with
the rest of Britain. This dichotomy is likely to continue for
the next year or so before expectations return to more
sustainable levels," said Gary Styles at GPS Economics.
During a decade-long boom to 2007, average house prices in
Britain tripled. They fell at the start of the financial crisis.
With the housing market strong again, Persimmon,
Britain's largest housebuilder by market value, said on Tuesday
it would bring forward a 1.9 billion-pound planned payout to
shareholders after achieving a 49 percent jump in full-year
pretax profit.
Persimmon and rivals such as Bovis Homes and Barratt
Developments have been boosted over the past year by a
government moves to help aspiring homeowners, which has stoked
demand for newly built homes.
In the last 12 months, the FTSE 350 household goods index
, comprising mostly housebuilders, has soared around
30 percent, compared with a gain of just 8 percent on the FTSE
100.
Bovis said on Monday it planned to have the capacity to
almost double the number of homes it sells per year within the
next three years.
"The housing market is recovering with higher activity
levels and improving house prices," said David Ritchie, Bovis
chief executive.
