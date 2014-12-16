LONDON Dec 16 German ecommerce investor Rocket
Internet is backing online apartment rental firm
Nestpick as the start-up expands into four European countries,
aiming to connect landlords with tenants and put real estate
agents out of a job.
Nestpick said on Tuesday it was expanding into 14 cities in
Britain, France, Italy and Spain, seeking to do for medium-term
property rentals what AirBnB has done to transform the market
for short-stay rentals for holiday and business travellers.
The company targets international renters moving to new
cities and wants to turn apartment rentals into a more secure
process for tech-savvy young professionals and students
comfortable with online transactions.
"Our vision is to replace every real estate agent," said
former business student turned Nestpick founder Fabian Dudek,
22. "We believe in automating contracts and helping landlords
manage their properties better."
Nestpick started out as a student rentals marketplace in
Rotterdam, where Dudek set up a similar venture called
Effortless Housing when he was a student. It is now run out of
Berlin, where Rocket is based, and has about 60 employees.
The company was founded in May and has been active in three
Dutch cities: Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Groningen. Rocket
Internet said it became Nestpick's majority investor this month.
The terms of Rocket's investment in Nestpick were not disclosed.
Rocket has set up ecommerce sites and online marketplaces
for everything from taxis to meal deliveries in more than 100
countries. It said last month it expects to launch 10 new
companies in 2014 and another 10 start-ups in 2015.
Nestpick handles communications between landlords and
tenants and conducts security checks on both. The service is
free to landlords.
It promises to undercut finders' fees which property agents
collect for acting as middlemen from levels as high as three
months rent to 50 percent, or less, of one month's rent.
The service is designed to avert the fast-growing problem of
online property rental scams, while giving tenants who are new
arrivals in a country a process to establish their identity and
financial means with landlords.
Tenants send rental deposits to Nestpick, which transfers
them to the landlord once the tenant confirms they have moved in
to the property.
Dudek thinks Nestpick can avoid some of the controversy that
ride-sharing service Uber has faced from taxi industry rivals
and local regulators, in part because it is focused on
longer-term, higher-value transactions where verification is
essential.
