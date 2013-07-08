By Lauren Tara LaCapra
| NEW YORK, July 8
NEW YORK, July 8 A lack of growth in
white-collar jobs hurt the market for U.S. office space in the
second quarter, with the vacancy rate stagnant at 17 percent,
according to a report released on Monday by real estate research
firm Reis Inc.
The vacancy rate for U.S. office space has been slowly
ticking downward for over a year but remains historically high.
Demand for office space has been stunted because even as the job
market has improved, banks, law firms and other companies in
professional services industries continue to cut jobs or hold
back on hiring, said Ryan Severino, senior economist and
associate director of research at Reis.
"The jobs we're generating are not the kind that really move
the needle in the office market," Severino said in an interview.
"We're generating education jobs, healthcare jobs, retail jobs
and construction jobs - that's great, but they're not the kind
of sectors we need to improve the office market."
Companies searching for office space - largely in the tech
and energy sectors - have been opting for leases in new
buildings, leaving landlords of older buildings in the lurch.
In the second quarter, almost 7.6 million square feet of new
office space came onto the market, and 7.23 million square feet
of space was newly occupied. Both statistics were big jumps from
the prior quarter, when 2.2 million of new space came onto the
market and 3.9 million of space was newly occupied.
Those trends indicate that tenants are holding out for new
buildings that have technological advances, better views and
relatively cheap prices. With the jump in supply, asking rents
and effective rents rose just 0.4 percent from the first
quarter, to $28.78 per square foot and $23.23 per square foot,
respectively.
"The preference is for the new, sexy space that they might
not have been able to get in a stronger market environment, and
probably not at the rates that they're getting," said Severino.
Two metro areas in California - San Jose and San Francisco -
were the only two to experience at least a 1 percent increase in
effective rents. Washington, D.C., and New York reported the
lowest vacancy rates, of 9.7 percent.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Kenneth Barry)