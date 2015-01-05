Jan 5 The U.S. office vacancy rate fell to 16.7
percent in the fourth quarter from 16.8 in the third, the lowest
since the third quarter of 2009, research firm Reis Inc
said.
Greater declines can be expected in 2015 if job gains
continue to accelerate, Ryan Severino, the firm's senior
economist, said in a statement on Sunday.
Washington, D.C. remained the tightest market, with a
vacancy rate of 9.2 percent. New York followed at 9.5 percent.
Net absorption of nearly 11 million square feet of office
space in the fourth quarter was the highest since the third
quarter of 2007, before the recession, Severino said.
About 7.27 million square feet of new space came into the
market in the latest quarter, while asking and effective rents
increased by 1.0 and 1.1 percent respectively.
"We should expect only a modest increase in rent growth in
2015 due to the still-elevated vacancy rate," Severino said.
