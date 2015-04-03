April 2 U.S. neighborhood and community center
vacancies fell for the second straight quarter, indicating a
pickup in a market that has remained subdued since 2013 as
consumers increasingly take to online shopping, real estate
research firm Reis Inc said.
Vacancies at U.S. neighborhood and community centers, which
generally house discount stores, drugstores and supermarkets,
fell to 10.1 percent in the first quarter from 10.2 percent in
the fourth, Reis said.
"Just a 40 basis-point annual decline in vacancy would be
the best performance (for the sector) since 2000 during the
dot.com bubble," said Ryan Severino, senior economist at Reis.
New construction hovers at low levels as the market has
little enthusiasm for developing new centers, preferring
expansions, Reis said.
Many U.S. retailers, including Sears, JC Penney
and Macy's, have shut stores in malls to take
advantage of booming e-commerce sales, which are expected to
nearly double to $434.2 billion by 2017, according to statistics
firm Statista.
Severino said he expected an improvement in market
fundamentals to persist through 2015.
U.S. retail mall vacancies fell to 7.9 percent in the first
three months of the year, from 8.0 percent in the preceding
three months, Reis said.
Asking rents for shopping centers rose by 1.8 percent from a
year earlier, its strongest increase since before the recession,
mainly due to lower availability of space at high-end malls.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Ankit Ajmera in
Bengaluru)