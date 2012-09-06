* Companies using threat of moving to WTC to win lower rents
* Many see Midtown Manhattan as better location
* Amid low interest, two WTC buildings have halted
construction
* Office lease demand weak all across Manhattan
* Transit upgrades, retail leasing could help WTC
By Ilaina Jonas
NEW YORK, Sept 6 Companies renegotiating their
property leases in New York are seeking lower rents by playing
the World Trade Center card -- threatening to move to the towers
rising from the rubble of the 9/11 attacks.
Many brokers and landlords say they're just bluffing.
The WTC is struggling to fill its millions of square feet of
office space at the southern edge of Manhattan amid a real
estate slowdown all across the city. It is so bad that
construction is set to be halted on two of the four towers
planned for the WTC complex until tenants sign up.
The problem: The banks, law firms, advertising and
accounting firms that dominate New York are comfortable in
Midtown. In many cases, they are close to their clients, and
transport links are convenient for people living in most parts
of the region. Plus, Lower Manhattan has fewer amenities, such
as shops and restaurants.
For some, there is another concern that is often left
unsaid: Will staff be uneasy moving to a place that was the
target of such a horrific attack, as well as the 1993
truck-bombing? Despite very tight security, could the WTC become
a target again?
"Lower Manhattan in my mind has always been a second-tier
location to Midtown Manhattan," said James Meiskin, president of
real estate brokerage Plymouth Partners Ltd. The 9/11 attacks
only diminished the area's standing, he said. "If you don't have
to go downtown, why would you?"
And this is despite the appeal of lower rents. The average
office asking rent at the WTC ranges from $75 to $80 per square
foot, depending on the floor and building, compared with new
Midtown buildings where the average asking rent starts at $70
and reaches $120 and more, according to sources with direct
knowledge of market.
The asking rents for the WTC are usually significantly
higher than the rents tenants finally agree to pay. And on top
of that, tax breaks and lower power costs for WTC tenants can
shave an additional $6 to $8 per square foot off the cost.
One broker said clients have used the WTC as a negotiating
ploy. "We have been hired by tenants and they've said to us, 'We
do not want to go downtown. If we need to consider downtown to
help the negotiation process for Midtown, we will do that. But
it is not a viable solution for us," said the broker, who
declined to be named because he is not authorized to speak on
the record.
FINANCIAL VIABILITY
While construction of the WTC complex is as much a political
as a business effort -- given its importance as a symbol of the
nation's recovery from the 9/11 attacks -- it still has to be
financially viable.
The entire project, including a memorial park and a museum
housing a granite staircase that survived the attacks, has a
price tag of $14.8 billion.
"You can't evaluate these sorts of things strictly by market
terms," said Jerold Kayden, professor of urban planning and
design at Harvard University's Graduate School of Design. But in
the end, the project must make money to pass muster with the
public and other stakeholders, he said.
Some brokers dismissed concerns about safety, noting that
the new towers are smaller than their predecessors and better
integrated into the neighborhood, making them seem less like a
defiant symbol of capitalism and more like a natural part of the
cityscape.
But whatever the reason for companies hesitating to move to
the new WTC complex, the impact is being felt across the city.
Marc Holliday, chief executive of SL Green Realty Corp
, one of New York's largest office landlords, said
tenants occupying hundreds of thousands of square feet have
dangled the possibility of moving to the WTC as a fallback
option during lease negotiations. Often it is just an idle
threat, but occasionally it is more, he said.
NEGOTIATING FROM STRENGTH
Tenants are in a good negotiating position now because
leasing in the city began to slow in the 2011 third quarter,
according to Studley Inc, a brokerage that represents corporate
tenants. In the 2012 second quarter, companies signed leases for
25 percent less office space than in the same quarter a year
earlier.
With demand stalling, the overall Manhattan office vacancy
rate in August was 9.3 percent, up from 9 percent in June,
according to Cushman & Wakefield. The vacancy rate is down from
a cyclical high of 11.6 percent in March 2010 but well above the
cyclical low of 5.3 percent in June 2007. Lower vacancy rates
allow landlords to jack up rents.
Tenants seeking hundreds of thousands of square feet of
office space -- just the type of tenant the WTC needs -- have
been especially reluctant to make long-term decisions in light
of the unclear direction U.S. tax and fiscal policies.
When the law firm Morrison & Foerster LLP needed more space
and wanted to be in a brand new building, it briefly considered
moving to the WTC.
But it was only a fleeting thought. Time spent shuttling
between the WTC and Midtown clients would be too costly for
attorneys who charge as much as $1,000 an hour.
"If your goal is proximity to clients, which is the goal of
a lot of law firms, our lawyers wouldn't be able to walk to
their clients quickly," said Mark Edelstein, chairman of
Morrison & Foerster's Real Estate Finance and Distressed Real
Estate Practices. "You're going to get that more readily in
Midtown only because there are more clients in Midtown. There's
more space here. There are more people here."
Morrison & Foerster decided to stay in Midtown, and in May
2011 it signed a lease for Boston Properties Inc's new
tower, set to open in 2014 at 55th Street and 8th Avenue.
STILL HOPE
To be sure, there is hope for the WTC site. It often takes
years for large office buildings to fill up. For the Empire
State Building and the original WTC towers, it took decades.
An upgraded transportation system could drive demand for WTC
office space. Traveling to and from the WTC will get easier,
thanks to two new transit hubs linking city subways and trains
to the suburbs -- one on the WTC site and the other nearby at
Fulton Street. The two hubs will be connected through a walkway.
"When the transportation hubs open, the perception of
downtown will start to change," said Moshe Sukenik, executive
vice president and principal at real estate services company
Newmark Grubb Knight Frank.
At the same time, downtown neighborhoods, such as Wall
Street and Battery Park City, are attracting young people who
used to favor the Upper East and West Sides. So for a growing
group of New Yorkers, a commute to the rebuilt towers is easy.
Corporate tenants also could be drawn by the
365,000-square-foot mall that Westfield Group plans to
open in 2015 in and under the transportation hub and some of the
WTC buildings.
Two buildings on the 16-acre WTC site are slated to open
within the next two years. One World Trade Center, with 3
million square feet of rentable office space, is scheduled to
open in 2014 and is 55 percent leased, with major tenants
including magazine publisher Conde Nast, which is leaving
Midtown, and the U.S. General Services Administration, which
oversees purchasing and real estate for the federal government.
The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, which owns the
site, and real estate developer Durst Organization Inc are
building One World Trade Center.
Silverstein Properties Inc is building Four World Trade
Center, with 2.3 million square feet of office space. It is
about 50 percent leased. The Port Authority is taking 601,000
square feet and the City of New York 582,000 square feet. The
building is slated to open next year.
Two and Three World Trade Center are in the early stages of
development and cannot go much further until they lease a set
amount of space required to trigger the financing to pay for the
building, according to Silverstein.
Seven World Trade Center, adjacent to the site being
redeveloped, was completed in 2006. It became fully leased in
July with the addition of Midtown law firm WilmerHale.
Downtown was not WilmerHale's first choice. The firm had
been negotiating for space in Worldwide Plaza on Eighth Avenue
and 50th Street in Midtown, but the talks fell apart.
WilmerHale says it may not be committed to Downtown for the
long run.
"I don't think of this as necessarily being a 20-year
proposition," Charles Platt, WilmerHale partner-in-charge of the
New York Office, said of the firm's lease for five floors. "But
if all works out, it will be, and if it doesn't, we'll have to
make another decision."