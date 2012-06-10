JERUSALEM, June 10 Israeli real estate firm
Property & Building said on Sunday it signed a
non-binding term sheet with a foreign bank to refinance its
borrowing on the HSBC Tower building in New York in the amount
of $400 million over 10 years.
Property & Building plans to forge a new financing deal by
the end of June, it said in a statement.
The current financing on the Fifth Avenue building is about
$240 million.
In April, the company said it was in talks with several
foreign banks to refinance its loan on the HSBC Tower. It said
at the time that a new agreement would generate cash flow of
$100-$150 million.
Property & Building is a subsidiary of holding company IDB
.
Its shares were up 1.1 percent at midday in Tel Aviv, while
its bond prices were up 0.9 percent.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)